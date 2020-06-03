Vigil@nce - Cisco IOS: privilege escalation via Cisco Industrial Routers Image Verification Bypass

August 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: IOS by Cisco, Cisco Router.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Cisco Industrial Routers Image Verification Bypass of Cisco IOS, in order to escalate his privileges.

