Vigil@nce - Cisco IOS XR: privilege escalation via CLI Task Group Assignment

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: IOS XR Cisco.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via CLI Task Group Assignment of Cisco IOS XR, in order to escalate his privileges.

