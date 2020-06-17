Vigil@nce - Cisco IOS XR: privilege escalation via ACL Bypass
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco ASR, IOS XR Cisco, Cisco Router.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data flow.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via ACL Bypass of Cisco IOS XR, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter