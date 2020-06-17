Vigil@nce - Cisco IOS XR: privilege escalation via ACL Bypass

August 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco ASR, IOS XR Cisco, Cisco Router.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data flow.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via ACL Bypass of Cisco IOS XR, in order to escalate his privileges.

