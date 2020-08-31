Vigil@nce - Cisco IOS XR: memory leak via DVMRP
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco ASR, IOS XR Cisco, Cisco Router.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 31/08/2020.
Revision date: 01/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a memory leak via DVMRP of Cisco IOS XR, in order to trigger a denial of service.
