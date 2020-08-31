Vigil@nce - Cisco IOS XR: memory leak via DVMRP

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco ASR, IOS XR Cisco, Cisco Router.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 31/08/2020.

Revision date: 01/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a memory leak via DVMRP of Cisco IOS XR, in order to trigger a denial of service.

