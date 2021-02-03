Vigil@nce - Cisco IOS XR: information disclosure via CLI Parser

February 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco ASR, IOS XR Cisco, Cisco Router.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via CLI Parser of Cisco IOS XR, in order to obtain sensitive information.

