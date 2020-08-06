Vigil@nce - Cisco IOS XR: denial of service via BGP
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco ASR, IOS XR Cisco.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via BGP of Cisco IOS XR, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter