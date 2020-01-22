Vigil@nce - Cisco IOS XR: denial of service via IS-IS SNMP
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco ASR, IOS XR Cisco, Cisco Router.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via IS-IS SNMP of Cisco IOS XR, in order to trigger a denial of service.
