Vigil@nce - Cisco IOS XR/NX-OS: privilege escalation via IPv6 ACL Bypass
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: IOS XR Cisco, Nexus by Cisco, NX-OS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data flow.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via IPv6 ACL Bypass of Cisco IOS XR or NX-OS, in order to escalate his privileges.
