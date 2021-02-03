Vigil@nce - Cisco IOS XR/NX-OS: privilege escalation via IPv6 ACL Bypass

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: IOS XR Cisco, Nexus by Cisco, NX-OS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data flow.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via IPv6 ACL Bypass of Cisco IOS XR or NX-OS, in order to escalate his privileges.

