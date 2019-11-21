Vigil@nce - Cisco Email Security Appliance: privilege escalation via MP3 Content Filter Bypass

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: AsyncOS, Cisco ESA.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data flow.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 21/11/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via MP3 Content Filter Bypass of Cisco Email Security Appliance, in order to escalate his privileges.

