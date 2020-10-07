Vigil@nce - Cisco ESA: privilege escalation via URL Filtering Bypass
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: AsyncOS, Cisco ESA.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data flow.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via URL Filtering Bypass of Cisco ESA, in order to escalate his privileges.
