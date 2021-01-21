Vigil@nce - Cisco ESA/SMA/WSA: information disclosure via General Purpose API

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: AsyncOS, Cisco Content SMA, Cisco ESA, Cisco WSA.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 21/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via General Purpose API of Cisco ESA/SMA/WSA, in order to obtain sensitive information.

