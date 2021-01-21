Vigil@nce - Cisco ESA/SMA/WSA: information disclosure via General Purpose API
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: AsyncOS, Cisco Content SMA, Cisco ESA, Cisco WSA.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via General Purpose API of Cisco ESA/SMA/WSA, in order to obtain sensitive information.
