Vigil@nce - Cisco ESA/SMA: information disclosure via CLI

August 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: AsyncOS, Cisco Content SMA, Cisco ESA.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via CLI of Cisco ESA/SMA, in order to obtain sensitive information.

