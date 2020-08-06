Vigil@nce - Cisco ESA/SMA: information disclosure via CLI
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: AsyncOS, Cisco Content SMA, Cisco ESA.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via CLI of Cisco ESA/SMA, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
