Vigil@nce - Cisco Data Center Network Manager: Man-in-the-Middle via Certificate Validation
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco Prime DCNM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle via Certificate Validation on Cisco Data Center Network Manager, in order to read or write data in the session.
