Vigil@nce - Cisco Data Center Network Manager: SQL injection via REST API Endpoints

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco Prime DCNM.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 21/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a SQL injection via REST API Endpoints of Cisco Data Center Network Manager, in order to read or alter data.

