Vigil@nce - Cisco Data Center Network Manager: directory traversal via REST API
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco Prime DCNM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via REST API of Cisco Data Center Network Manager, in order to read a file outside the service root path.
