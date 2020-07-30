Vigil@nce - Cisco Data Center Network Manager: SQL injection via Web-based Management Interface
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco Prime DCNM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a SQL injection via Web-based Management Interface of Cisco Data Center Network Manager, in order to read or alter data.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
