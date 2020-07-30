Vigil@nce - Cisco Data Center Network Manager: directory traversal via Archive Utility
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco Prime DCNM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via Archive Utility of Cisco Data Center Network Manager, in order to read/write a file outside the service root path.
