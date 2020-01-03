Vigil@nce - Cisco Data Center Network Manager: directory traversal via REST/SOAP

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco Prime DCNM.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories via REST/SOAP of Cisco Data Center Network Manager, in order to read/write a file outside the service root path.

