Vigil@nce - Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client: executing DLL code via Network Access Manager and Web Security Agent

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a malicious Network Access Manager and Web Security Agent DLL, and then put it in the current directory of Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client, in order to execute code.

