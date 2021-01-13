Search
Security Vulnerability

Vigil@nce - Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client: executing DLL code via Network Access Manager and Web Security Agent

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a malicious Network Access Manager and Web Security Agent DLL, and then put it in the current directory of Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client, in order to execute code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...




