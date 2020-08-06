Vigil@nce - Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client for Windows: denial of service via IPC
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via IPC of Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client for Windows, in order to trigger a denial of service.
