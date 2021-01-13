Vigil@nce - Cisco ASR 500: file reading via SFTP
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco ASR.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a file via SFTP of Cisco ASR 500, in order to obtain sensitive information.
