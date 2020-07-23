Vigil@nce - Cisco ASA: directory traversal via HTTP Requests
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: ASA.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via HTTP Requests of Cisco ASA, in order to read a file outside the service root path.
