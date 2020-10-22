Vigil@nce - Cisco ASA Software: read-write access via FTP Inspection Engine Bypass

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: ASA.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via FTP Inspection Engine Bypass of Cisco ASA Software, in order to read or alter data.

