Vigil@nce - Cisco ASA Software: privilege escalation via Firepower 1000/2100 Secure Boot Bypass

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: ASA.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Firepower 1000/2100 Secure Boot Bypass of Cisco ASA Software, in order to escalate his privileges.

