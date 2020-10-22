Vigil@nce - Cisco ASA Software: privilege escalation via Firepower 1000/2100 Secure Boot Bypass
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: ASA.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Firepower 1000/2100 Secure Boot Bypass of Cisco ASA Software, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
