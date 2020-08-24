Vigil@nce - Chrony: privilege escalation via PID File

October 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via PID File of Chrony, in order to escalate his privileges.

