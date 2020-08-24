Vigil@nce - Chrony: privilege escalation via PID File
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via PID File of Chrony, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter