Vigil@nce - Check Point SmartConsole: privilege escalation
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: CheckPoint Endpoint Security, Check Point NGFW, CheckPoint Security Gateway.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Check Point SmartConsole, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
