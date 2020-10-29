Vigil@nce - Check Point Security Management: privilege escalation via Internal CA Web Management

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: CheckPoint Endpoint Security, SecurePlatform, CheckPoint Security Appliance.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 29/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Internal CA Web Management of Check Point Security Management, in order to escalate his privileges.

