Vigil@nce - Check Point Security Management: privilege escalation via Internal CA Web Management
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: CheckPoint Endpoint Security, SecurePlatform, CheckPoint Security Appliance.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Internal CA Web Management of Check Point Security Management, in order to escalate his privileges.
