Vigil@nce - Check Point Security Gateway: information disclosure via Predictable TCP Sequences

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SecurePlatform, CheckPoint Security Appliance, CheckPoint Security Gateway.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 23/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Predictable TCP Sequences of Check Point Security Gateway, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...