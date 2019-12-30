Vigil@nce - Check Point Endpoint Security Client for Windows: denial of service via Non-standard Locations Log Files Storing

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: CheckPoint Endpoint Security.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 30/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Non-standard Locations Log Files Storing of Check Point Endpoint Security Client for Windows, in order to trigger a denial of service.

