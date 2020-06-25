Vigil@nce - Ceph: read-write access via CORS ExposeHeader HTTP Header Injection
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via CORS ExposeHeader HTTP Header Injection of Ceph, in order to read or alter data.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter