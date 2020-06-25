Vigil@nce - Ceph: read-write access via CORS ExposeHeader HTTP Header Injection

August 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via CORS ExposeHeader HTTP Header Injection of Ceph, in order to read or alter data.

