Vigil@nce - Ceph: privilege escalation via Cephx Authorizer Replay

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: LAN.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Cephx Authorizer Replay of Ceph, in order to escalate his privileges.

