Vigil@nce - Ceph: information disclosure via Mgr Module Passwords

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Mgr Module Passwords of Ceph, in order to obtain sensitive information.

