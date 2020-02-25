Vigil@nce - Centreon Web: privilege escalation via Blank contact_autologin_key
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Centreon Web.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Blank contact_autologin_key of Centreon Web, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter