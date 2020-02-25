Vigil@nce - Centreon Web: privilege escalation via Blank contact_autologin_key

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Centreon Web.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Blank contact_autologin_key of Centreon Web, in order to escalate his privileges.

