Vigil@nce - Centreon Web: information disclosure via URL Session ID

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Centreon Web.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via URL Session ID of Centreon Web, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...