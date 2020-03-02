Vigil@nce - Centreon Web: code execution via server_ip
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Centreon Web.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via server_ip of Centreon Web, in order to run code.
