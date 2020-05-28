Vigil@nce - Centreon Web: Cross Site Scripting via widgets
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Centreon Web.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via widgets of Centreon Web, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
