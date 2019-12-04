Vigil@nce - Calamares: file reading via LUKS Encryption Keyfile
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a file via LUKS Encryption Keyfile of Calamares, in order to obtain sensitive information.
