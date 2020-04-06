Vigil@nce - Cacti: multiple vulnerabilities
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cacti, Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, client access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Cacti.
