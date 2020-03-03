Vigil@nce - Cacti: code execution via Data Input Method
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cacti, Debian, NLD, OES, openSUSE, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Data Input Method of Cacti, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
