Vigil@nce - Cacti: code execution via Data Input Method

May 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cacti, Debian, NLD, OES, openSUSE, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Data Input Method of Cacti, in order to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

