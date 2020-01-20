Vigil@nce - Cacti: code execution via Performance Boost Debug Log
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cacti, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Performance Boost Debug Log of Cacti, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
