Vigil@nce - Cacti: Cross Site Scripting
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Cacti, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: Cacti, Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Cacti product offers a web service.
However, it does not filter received data before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Cacti, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
