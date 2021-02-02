Vigil@nce - CUPS: out-of-bounds memory reading via Extension Field
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via Extension Field of CUPS, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.
