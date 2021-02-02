Vigil@nce - CUPS: out-of-bounds memory reading via Extension Field

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via Extension Field of CUPS, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.

