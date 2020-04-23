Vigil@nce - CUPS: buffer overflow via ppdFindOption
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: CUPS, Debian, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via ppdFindOption() of CUPS, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
