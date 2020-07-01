Vigil@nce - CISOfy Lynis: read-write access via Log/Report File

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion. Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 01/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Log/Report File of CISOfy Lynis, in order to read or alter data.

