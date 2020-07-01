Vigil@nce - CISOfy Lynis: read-write access via Log/Report File
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion. Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 01/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Log/Report File of CISOfy Lynis, in order to read or alter data.
