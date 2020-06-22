Vigil@nce - CISOfy Lynis: information disclosure via License Key Data Upload
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via License Key Data Upload of CISOfy Lynis, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter