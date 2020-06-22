Vigil@nce - CISOfy Lynis: information disclosure via License Key Data Upload

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via License Key Data Upload of CISOfy Lynis, in order to obtain sensitive information.

