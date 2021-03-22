Vigil@nce - BusyBox: memory corruption via decompress_gunzip.c
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BusyBox, Debian, Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a memory corruption via decompress_gunzip.c of BusyBox, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
