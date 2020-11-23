Vigil@nce - Brocade FabricOS: privilege escalation via LDAP
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FabricOS.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via LDAP of Brocade FabricOS, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
