Vigil@nce - Brocade FabricOS: privilege escalation via LDAP

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: FabricOS.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 23/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via LDAP of Brocade FabricOS, in order to escalate his privileges.

