Vigil@nce - Brocade Fabric OS: information disclosure via ESRS Server Credentials
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FabricOS, Connectrix Switch.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via ESRS Server Credentials of Brocade Fabric OS, in order to obtain sensitive information.
