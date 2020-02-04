Vigil@nce - Brocade Fabric OS: information disclosure via ESRS Server Credentials

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: FabricOS, Connectrix Switch.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via ESRS Server Credentials of Brocade Fabric OS, in order to obtain sensitive information.

