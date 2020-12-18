Vigil@nce - Bouncy Castle: privilege escalation via OpenBSDBCrypt.checkPassword
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Bouncy Castle JCE.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via OpenBSDBCrypt.checkPassword() of Bouncy Castle, in order to escalate his privileges.
