Vigil@nce - Bouncy Castle: privilege escalation via OpenBSDBCrypt.checkPassword

February 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Bouncy Castle JCE.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via OpenBSDBCrypt.checkPassword() of Bouncy Castle, in order to escalate his privileges.

