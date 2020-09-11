Vigil@nce - Bluetooth: Man-in-the-Middle via Cross-Transport Key Derivation

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Bluetooth protocol.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: radio connection.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle via Cross-Transport Key Derivation on Bluetooth, in order to read or write data in the session.

