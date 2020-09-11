Vigil@nce - Bluetooth: Man-in-the-Middle via Cross-Transport Key Derivation
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Bluetooth protocol.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: radio connection.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle via Cross-Transport Key Derivation on Bluetooth, in order to read or write data in the session.
